Austria is already at the forefront on TikTok

Ronaldo in a league of his own

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is in a league of his own. He gathers an incredible 900 million (!) people on his Facebook, Instagram and X channels. The Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr had been in "no man's land" before signing him, but gained 30 million new "fans" in the first four weeks after his transfer. "Cristiano's charisma and pull are gigantic. Everything he touches turns to gold," says social media expert Aleks Brankovic during the European Championship check with the "Krone".