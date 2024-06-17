European Championship: Group E in the ticker
Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE from 6pm
Group E: Belgium start their EURO 2024 campaign against Slovakia. We'll be reporting live from 6pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Regardless of the slightly easing personnel worries in defense, Belgium wants to prove its position as favorites in the European Championship Group E at the start against Slovakia. The "Rode Duivels" (Red Devils) have a score to settle in Germany, as the Golden Generation have fallen short of their footballing potential in recent tournaments. A rejuvenated Belgium still stands for high quality. Austria also experienced this in the qualifiers.
Hopes pinned on Lukaku
20 out of 24 points - including a 3:2 and 1:1 against Austria - were scored by the Belgians in the qualifying phase, led by 14-time goalscorer Romelu Lukaku. The AS Roma striker, who has scored 74 goals in 73 international matches since 2016, has high hopes again this time - but the powerhouse will not have to pull the boat alone. In attack, Belgium's selection is rich in world-class players. Playmaker Kevin de Bruyne and winger Jeremy Doku play for English champions Manchester City, while Arsenal's Leandro Trossard and Leipzig goalgetter Lois Openda are also available.
Personnel worries
However, the world number three's ageing defense appears vulnerable. Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate, Thomas Meunier and Axel Witsel have all been injured recently. Nevertheless, Vertonghen and Theate will return to the squad, team boss Domenico Tedesco revealed on Sunday evening. Witsel remains doubtful and Meunier, who is suffering from a muscle injury, will not be a factor until the second group game against Romania on Saturday. The back four of the Belgians, unbeaten in 15 games, will probably line up on its own. Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels will deputize for Thibaut Courtois, who is out after tearing his cruciate ligament.
Belgium only came close to living up to their long-standing role as co-favorites by finishing third at the 2018 World Cup. Two quarter-final exits at the 2016 and 2021 European Championships were followed by an embarrassing preliminary round exit at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. There are no signs of atmospheric tensions between star players this time. "The experience of Qatar has made us more mature and allows us to see a tournament with different eyes," explained winger Yannick Carrasco. The fact that the Belgians are flying a little under the radar in Germany could also be an advantage. De Bruyne: "We're not one of the top favorites, but I don't think there are many countries that like playing against us."
Slovakia, nominally the easiest opponent in the rather weak Group E, which also includes Ukraine and Romania, awaits in the opening match. "After the draw, of course, everyone said: 'You're the favorites and have to get through the group', and I think that's true on paper," said Tedesco. "But soccer is played on the pitch and unfortunately not on paper - or fortunately not." He recalled that Slovakia only lost two games in qualifying - 0:1 and 2:3 against group winners Portugal.
Slovakian team boss Francesco Calzona spoke of an "undoubtedly difficult" match. At the same time, he emphasized that he wanted to maintain the offensive approach. "If our opponents force us to do something different, it's only because they are stronger and better than us." In qualifying, the "Sokoli" (Falcons) were also solid defensively. The defense, led by PSG player Milan Skriniar, only conceded eight goals in ten games - half of them against Portugal.
