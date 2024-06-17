Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE from 6pm

Belgium only came close to living up to their long-standing role as co-favorites by finishing third at the 2018 World Cup. Two quarter-final exits at the 2016 and 2021 European Championships were followed by an embarrassing preliminary round exit at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. There are no signs of atmospheric tensions between star players this time. "The experience of Qatar has made us more mature and allows us to see a tournament with different eyes," explained winger Yannick Carrasco. The fact that the Belgians are flying a little under the radar in Germany could also be an advantage. De Bruyne: "We're not one of the top favorites, but I don't think there are many countries that like playing against us."