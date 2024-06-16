“Help, there are 3 ghost tenants living in my apartment!”

Ms. G. immediately contacted the police, but they were unable to help her and referred her to the magistrate's office responsible for the 10th district. The registration service tersely told her that they could not provide any information about the tenants in her apartment for data protection reasons. As Ms. G. stated that she had not signed any registration forms for other people, the authority then initiated official deregistration proceedings against other flatmates. With the warning that it could take several months. In addition, no information on the content of the ongoing proceedings may be provided.