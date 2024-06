Why many women are stuck in the part-time trap

"The fact that the proportion of women working part-time has risen again should worry us. Because women do not work part-time by choice, but because there is no comprehensive childcare that is compatible with full-time work and there are also fewer and fewer full-time jobs," emphasizes ÖGB Vice President and Women's Chairwoman Korinna Schumann with regard to the figures on part-time work recently published by Statistics Austria. According to these figures, the part-time rate among employed women rose by almost one percentage point to 51.6 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. For men, it increased by 0.7 points to 13.8 percent.