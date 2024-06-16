Fixed: Feldhofer becomes new coach at traditional club

"It was a big wish and also a big goal of mine to be able to coach an attractive club abroad," says Feldhofer, who achieved championship honors as a player with Sturm and Rapid, and virtually began his coaching career in Styria (with Lafnitz). "The fact that it worked out with such a traditional club, which is also well known outside the Georgian borders, is all the better. Everything happened very quickly in the last few days. The two decisive things for me were the congruent way of thinking in terms of playing philosophy with regard to a dominant style and the club's clear objective of winning titles again in the near future. In addition, the timing is almost perfect, as there is a huge soccer euphoria throughout the country due to the first participation in the EURO."