Off to Georgia
Fixed: Feldhofer becomes new coach at traditional club
Ferdinand Feldhofer is back in the coaching business! The 44-year-old Styrian has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with 19-time Georgian champions Dinamo Tbilisi. The former Rapid coach has already flown to Tbilisi, where he will be officially presented as head coach.
The top Georgian soccer league is played in calendar mode with ten teams and is currently on a "summer break" due to the European Championships in Germany. So far, half of the season has been completed and Dinamo Tbilisi is in fifth place after the first 18 rounds. Feldhofer is also represented internationally with the capital city club. Before the league resumes at the beginning of August, the Vorau native will play in the qualifiers for the Conference League group stage with Dinamo from July.
"It was a big wish and also a big goal of mine to be able to coach an attractive club abroad," says Feldhofer, who achieved championship honors as a player with Sturm and Rapid, and virtually began his coaching career in Styria (with Lafnitz). "The fact that it worked out with such a traditional club, which is also well known outside the Georgian borders, is all the better. Everything happened very quickly in the last few days. The two decisive things for me were the congruent way of thinking in terms of playing philosophy with regard to a dominant style and the club's clear objective of winning titles again in the near future. In addition, the timing is almost perfect, as there is a huge soccer euphoria throughout the country due to the first participation in the EURO."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.