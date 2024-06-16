Vorteilswelt
Wawrinka can hope

Murray at the Olympics, no chance for Thiem?

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 14:46

Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray will lead the British tennis team at the Summer Games in Paris. This is the result of the official nomination by the British Olympic Committee on Sunday. Dominic Thiem will therefore probably not be at the Olympics.

Murray also needs one of two special wildcards, as does Stan Wawrinka. The 39-year-old Swiss and three-time major winner had also recently announced in Paris that he was hoping for one. Dominic Thiem will therefore probably not be at the Olympics.

The 37-year-old Murray won gold in the men's singles in London in 2012 and four years later in Rio de Janeiro. In Brazil, he was also allowed to lead the British team into the Maracanã Stadium as flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

Andy Murray (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Andy Murray
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The three-time Grand Slam tournament winner, who now plays with an artificial hip, is only one of the outsiders in Paris. At the French Open, which ended a week ago, Murray was defeated in the first round by Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka (39). He then also failed to make it past the first round at the grass tournament in Stuttgart.

No chance for Thiem?
Speaking of Wawrinka: The Swiss recently hinted at Roland Garros that he was also hoping for a wildcard for the matches. There are two direct places for former Grand Slam winners and Olympic gold medallists. Austria's former US Open winner Dominic Thiem was also among the candidates. Rafael Nadal can take part thanks to a "protected ranking". However, if Murray and Wawrinka are awarded these spots, Thiem will not be able to take part in the Olympics in his last professional year.

Based on their list of successes, Murray (3 major titles) and Wawrinka (3), who are also 97th and 93rd respectively in the ATP rankings ahead of Thiem (134th), are to be preferred for these two Paris tickets.

In the women's tournament, it has now been leaked that Caroline Wozniacki will play her fourth Olympic Games thanks to one of these wildcards. By the way, former US Open winner Emma Raducanu did not accept a wildcard offered to her by the ITF.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

