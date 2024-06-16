Murray at the Olympics, no chance for Thiem?

No chance for Thiem?

Speaking of Wawrinka: The Swiss recently hinted at Roland Garros that he was also hoping for a wildcard for the matches. There are two direct places for former Grand Slam winners and Olympic gold medallists. Austria's former US Open winner Dominic Thiem was also among the candidates. Rafael Nadal can take part thanks to a "protected ranking". However, if Murray and Wawrinka are awarded these spots, Thiem will not be able to take part in the Olympics in his last professional year.