“We have to keep both feet on the ground”

Luka Modrić (Croatia captain): "It's not the result we had hoped for, but it is what it is. We still have two matches to do better. We weren't ourselves in the first half, we lacked energy. We were also too far away from our opponents. Spain punished us for that. We also had chances, but it was the kind of game where everything you try doesn't really work. We did better in the second half, but it just wasn't enough. Spain deserved to win, the result was just a bit too high."