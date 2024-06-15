Luis de la Fuente:
“We have to keep both feet on the ground”
Read what the coach and players had to say after Spain's 3-0 win over Croatia here.
Luisde la Fuente (Spain team manager): "I'm very happy and pleased for everyone who has worked so hard to get to this level. It was a very complete performance, I'm very happy with how we performed in all areas of the court. We got off to a good start, which gave us confidence. We have an ambitious group that is like a family. But now we have to keep both feet on the ground."
Zlatko Dalić (Croatia team boss): "It's not a good start, but I congratulate Spain on their victory. We lacked the necessary energy and aggression and conceded a goal straight away after making a mistake. The worst thing is that we conceded a goal in stoppage time of the first half after a corner. That shouldn't have happened, then the game was decided. We gave our opponents too much time and space and were punished for it."
Alvaro Morata (Spain goalscorer): "We pressed hard from the start with a relentless tempo and it went well for us against a great team. That's how we have to play. I thought we were in good shape."
Lamine Yamal (Spain striker/youngest ever European Championship player): "I'm very happy about the win and my European Championship debut. We are a very efficient team, which is the result of hard work over the past few months. We have proven that. Now we have to focus on the next game."
Luka Modrić (Croatia captain): "It's not the result we had hoped for, but it is what it is. We still have two matches to do better. We weren't ourselves in the first half, we lacked energy. We were also too far away from our opponents. Spain punished us for that. We also had chances, but it was the kind of game where everything you try doesn't really work. We did better in the second half, but it just wasn't enough. Spain deserved to win, the result was just a bit too high."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
