Ronaldinho criticized:
“One of the worst teams in recent years!”
Shortly before the Copa América, Brazil's former soccer star Ronaldinho has strongly criticized the current national team. "This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, just average players for the most part," said the 2002 world champion in an interview on Instagram on Saturday.
"I've been following soccer since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this. There is a lack of love for the shirt, determination and the most important thing of all: soccer." The 44-year-old will therefore not watch any Seleção games or Copa América matches in general "and will not celebrate any more victories".
Brazil had not impressed in the last two preparation matches for the tournament in just under a week's time. The favored Seleção did not manage more than a 1:1 draw against hosts USA. Although there had been a 3:2 victory against Mexico beforehand, this was only achieved in the very last minute through the 17-year-old Endrick.
The five-time world champions will play the Copa América without their injured star striker Neymar. With stars such as Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Eder Militão, who are all under contract with Champions League winners Real Madrid, Brazil does have some top players in its ranks. But there are also some lesser-known players in the squad, such as Evanilson (FC Porto), Savinho (FC Girona) and João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Brazil to kick off Copa against Costa Rica
The tournament opens next Thursday with the match between world champions and defending champions Argentina and Canada in Atlanta. Brazil will kick off against Costa Rica on June 24. The final will take place on July 14 in Miami. Six teams from North and Central America are also taking part in this edition of the South American Championship.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
