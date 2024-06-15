FPÖ wins in court
“Standard” boss goes after the Supreme Court after ruling
The Austrian Supreme Court (OGH) recently ruled that Fabian Schmid, senior investigative editor at "Der Standard", may be referred to as a "political activist" by the FPÖ - the editor-in-chief of the pink paper posted an online commentary that was met with fierce criticism.
"Pathetic, wrong - and dangerous on top", raged "Standard" boss Gerold Riedmann on X. He has since deleted the post (see screenshot). Probably for good reason, as some users could do little with the criticism of the Supreme Court.
Among other things, Riedmann was accused in the reactions of questioning the independent judiciary. If such a statement had come from the ranks of the FPÖ, he (Riedmann) would probably have been the first to criticize, it was said.
Although Riedmann defended himself and said that criticism was allowed, he eventually deleted the tweet anyway. In the end, there was also an apology - see post on X:
The "Standard" had recently caused a stir with harsh reporting on the private life of Green Party top candidate Lena Schilling. Following the Supreme Court ruling, Riedmann was once again accused of a lack of seriousness on X.
The process was triggered by "Standard" reports about accusations against FPÖ member of parliament Udo Guggenbichler. The Viennese FPÖ state party secretary Michael Stumpf had criticized that a journalist should not act as a "political activist".
"Standard" and Schmid then took legal action against this, but were unsuccessful in the first two court instances.
The Supreme Court has now also ruled that Schmid must accept the term. The newspaper is known to repeatedly oppose the political views of the FPÖ.
