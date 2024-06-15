Poignant moment
Princess Kate on the way to “Trooping The Color”
What a poignant moment: Princess Kate touches hearts with her first public appearance since her serious operation and the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.
Photos showed the visibly sickly and even slimmer than usual Princess on Saturday in a white dress with a black and white bow on the collar in navy style. Perfectly matched with the navy dress of her daughter Princess Charlotte. Both the Princess of Wales and her daughter wore white shoes.
The Princess smiled bravely into the camera again and again, even if you could tell she was exerting herself. But everyone was waiting for this smile!
Together with Prince William, who has been her greatest support since her serious illness, and her children, the Princess traveled to Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning to later appear at the "Trooping The Colour" birthday parade of her father-in-law King Charles III, who also has cancer.
Cheering crowd
Due to the rainy weather in London, the Princess, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis drove to the parade ground in a closed carriage. William took part in the parade in uniform and on horseback.
Due to his cancer, King Charles chose not to ride this year and rode in the carriage with Queen Camilla to Horse Guards Parade, the large parade ground near Whitehall, where thousands of soldiers marched in red Guards uniforms and bearskin hats. The royal couple watched the parade itself from a covered platform.
A cheering crowd greeted Kate as she waved from the carriage with a beaming smile. Her children also looked happy and laughed to the deeply moved crowd. Later, she also appeared with the children at the window of a building in the square.
Her appearance, which not only conveyed a strong message of hope and cohesion, but also of familial love, moved many to tears.
"She is resilient"
Despite the challenges she is going through, Kate showed us all what it means to be strong and brave.
British royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Mail, "Kate's appearance today is crucial as the royal family is very weakened by two senior members battling cancer. It is particularly important as we have not seen her at an official appointment since December. Both the moving video message in March and the statement released on Friday show that she is resilient."
"Good progress"
On Friday, Kate had spoken about her condition in an emotional statement: "I'm making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy knows, there are good days and bad days. On the bad days you feel weak and tired and you have to allow your body to rest. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of your wellbeing."
She admitted in the message, which was shared on social media, that she was not yet "out of the woods". Her treatment is still ongoing and will continue for a few more months.
"On the days I'm well, I'm looking forward to school life, spending my personal time doing things that give me energy and confidence, and starting to work from home a bit."
Through the illness, she is learning "to be patient, especially with uncertainty". She is taking each day as it comes, listening to her body and allowing herself to use this much-needed time to heal.
Light and hope
Kate's first appearance after a six-month absence was not only a royal event, but also a powerful testament to human strength and resilience. Kate not only captured the hearts of the nation, but also showed that there is light and hope even in the darkest of times.
The future Queen last appeared in public at Christmas. At that time, Kate attended a church service with her family near the royal estate of Sandringham in eastern England.
Details of Kate's illness are not known. The 42-year-old underwent abdominal surgery in January. Tests after the operation revealed that she had cancer, Kate said in a video in which she made her illness public at the end of March. On the advice of her medical team, she is receiving chemotherapy as a precaution.
We all stand behind her and wish her continued courage and strength on her road to recovery.
The official birthday parade "Trooping the Color" is a highlight in the Royal Family's calendar. It traditionally takes place in June, when the weather is more likely to be fine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.