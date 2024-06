“Lake Rock” festival slides into bankruptcy

Norbert Dankl from Hollersbach wanted to turn a small "Lake Rock" music festival into a huge metal and hard rock event. From the Pinzgau region, the event was to be held at the Salzburg Trade Fair, the Gasometer in Vienna and even further afield. Big names in the scene such as Frei.Wild, Turbobier and Bullet for my Valentine have already played at Dankl's venue. Now the dream has been shattered for the time being. The "Lake Rock Gmbh" based in Hollersbach has slipped into insolvency.