International voices
“EURO-bullies!” Germans “are already causing fear”
The 5:1 opening victory in the European Championship on home soil has caused great euphoria in Germany. The international media also praised the DFB team.
ENGLAND
"The Sun": Shower for Scotland. The Tartan Army are quietened as the rampant hosts pull off a sensational win at EURO 2024 with a colossal victory.
"Daily Mail: Host punishes sloppy Scots.
"Daily Star: EURO thrash. Five-star Germany shoot down Scotland in a sobering Tartan Army performance.
SCOTLAND
"The National": Germany stormed out of the starting blocks to record their highest-ever opening win at a European Championship. The hosts showed their best side in the Allianz Arena and won 5:1 on home soil.
"The Herald": Germany's prospects of winning EURO 2024 on home soil were not exactly optimistic. It was hard to understand why. Their passing, movement and finishing were breathtaking. Scotland were completely outclassed from start to finish.
SPAIN
"Marca": Germany, what a machine! In 45 minutes they destroyed Scotland thanks to their attacking spirit and Kroos' leadership. Not even the hosts' usual anxiety in the opening game could stop the German machine with Toni Kroos and the horsepower of Musiala, Wirtz and Havertz.
'As ': Two devils on the loose in Munich. Musiala and 21-year-old Wirtz were the heroes of the German team's successful debut at the European Championships. Anyone who thought the hosts weren't ready for their European Championship was wrong.
FRANCE
"L'Equipe": It is of course still too early to judge whether the German team will experience the summer fairytale they have been hoping for so much since the 2006 World Cup, the last tournament on home soil, but they certainly wrote a first chapter on Friday evening that looks very much like it.
"RMC Sport: That's what you call a successful start. Germany, who are seen as outsiders to win "their" European Championship at home, didn't let themselves get rattled in their first game against Scotland in Munich on Friday.
"Le Parisien": The DFB team started the 2024 European Championships with a steamroller. Julian Nagelsmann's men showed the extent of their attacking power against modest opposition. After 90 minutes that felt like a concert, the German team enjoyed the game and boosted their confidence.
ITALY
"Gazzetta dello Sport": This Germany is already scary. Spectacle and five goals against a non-existent Scotland. Mamma mia, what a Germany. The home side are playing big at "their" European Championship. A shower of goals against poor Scotland and a great show of goals from Nagelsmann's champions.
"Corriere dello Sport": Germany unleashed. They put five past Scotland at the start of the European Championship.
"La Repubblica": Euro 2024 begins with a show from the home side. A dream debut for Nagelsmann's national team, who are already three goals ahead after the first half.
"Tuttosport": Musiala shines, five goals for Germany at the start of Euro 2024. A devastating Germany overruns Scotland.
SWITZERLAND
"Blick ": Germans pull the Scottish skirt off Bravehearts.
"Tagesanzeiger": Germany degrades the Scots to suffering extras. The hosts could not have got off to a better start in the European Championship. They took an early 2:0 lead against the Scots, won 5:1 and showed why they must be counted among the tournament favorites.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.