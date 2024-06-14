Equestrian drama
Kühner suffers hand fracture during Olympic preparations!
Exactly six weeks before the opening of the Summer Olympics in Paris, Austria's show jumping hopeful Max Kühner suffered a broken hand on Friday!
It happened during a ride at the CSI4* Nations Cup in Sopot, Poland. "I was supporting my horse a little more than normal. Then unfortunately it happened," explained the world number five. After finishing in fourth place, Kühner had to miss the second round and his next stop is the operating theater.
"If anyone can make a lightning comeback, it's Max!"
"The fact that Max Kühner was injured so close to the Olympic Games is of course a blow for the entire Team Austria," Austria's team boss Angelika May was quoted as saying in an association press release. "But if anyone can make a lightning comeback, it's Max."
He wants to do his bit. "It's extremely bitter, but I have to accept the situation as it is. I will have an operation as soon as possible and promise that I will be back on the horse very soon."
"We did a very good job!"
The Netherlands (3 faults) won ahead of Denmark (4) and Germany. Austria's team (15) finished behind Great Britain and Saudi Arabia (10 each). Christoph Obernauer (Kleons Renegade) remained clear, Katharina Rhomberg (Cuma) recorded four faults and Alessandra Reich (Oeli R) nine faults on the 1.55 m course.
Kühner (EIC Up Too Jacco Blue) had to accept eight faults in the first round. May's summary of the sport: "We did a very good job and were once again very close to the top three."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
