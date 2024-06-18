Video: "Burli on Tour"
“Peacock!” This city has a beautiful bird
Really wild! One of the most magnificent walkers neither cares about traffic, nor is he particularly "strange": the peacock "Burli", also known as "Pauli", has been on the run for around ten years. His "life on the road" has now been documented once again as he "strolled" through the center of Horn in the Waldviertel.
Slow-moving, gridlocked traffic in the center of Horn - if there was a municipal traffic radio station, this message would have been guaranteed to be heard on Friday around 10 am. Because in the inner-city area of Wiener Straße, nothing was working at times.
But it wasn't climate stickers, a municipal Pride parade, a roadworks site or other trouble that caused the traffic to grind to a halt - it was simply a bird. Some people may think that a "bird", namely the one behind the wheel, is often to blame for a traffic jam. But this assumption is wrong. A magnificent adult representative of the peacock species (Pavo cristatus) took advantage of the pleasant outdoor temperatures to take a leisurely stroll through the city. The car driver's sorrow was the passer-by's joy - especially as the peacock excursion offered the opportunity for amusing film and photo shoots.
Escape ten years ago
However, the bird itself is no stranger to Horn. It is the last remaining specimen of a former six-headed and twelve-winged group that made itself at home in the district town around ten years ago after escaping from an enclosure. Many citizens took the animals into their hearts and provided the stately birds with food and water.
Victims of mirrors and traffic
But a peacock (from the pheasant family) is a wild animal and behaves as such. With problematic consequences for the animal itself and some residents of the city. For example, the feisty birds are likely to enjoy attacking car mirrors - as some residents of Horner can report. Speaking of cars: one of the animals was demonstrably killed in a collision with a vehicle.
Animal rights activists wanted to catch "Burli"
We can only speculate about the whereabouts of the other four peacocks. A peacock friend who wishes to remain anonymous even expressed the suspicion to the "Krone" that they could have been killed. They wanted to spare the last surviving animal, affectionately known as "Pauli" or "Burli", this fate or the fate of dying in traffic. However, all attempts to catch him have so far been unsuccessful, as the peacock is skillful, fast and also quite clever. Of course, a large-scale professional trapping operation would be more successful, but as this "wild animal" does not belong to anyone, no one will pay for it. Therefore, all road users in Horn can only be asked to do one thing to protect "Pauli": "Look carefully, there might be a peacock running."
