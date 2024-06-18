“Peacock!” This city has a beautiful bird

Animal rights activists wanted to catch "Burli"

We can only speculate about the whereabouts of the other four peacocks. A peacock friend who wishes to remain anonymous even expressed the suspicion to the "Krone" that they could have been killed. They wanted to spare the last surviving animal, affectionately known as "Pauli" or "Burli", this fate or the fate of dying in traffic. However, all attempts to catch him have so far been unsuccessful, as the peacock is skillful, fast and also quite clever. Of course, a large-scale professional trapping operation would be more successful, but as this "wild animal" does not belong to anyone, no one will pay for it. Therefore, all road users in Horn can only be asked to do one thing to protect "Pauli": "Look carefully, there might be a peacock running."