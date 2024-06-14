From April 1
HPV vaccination will be free until the 30th birthday
The current age limit for free vaccination against HPV and several types of cancer is being raised. From July 1, in addition to under-21s, all under-30s will also be able to get their vaccination free of charge.
According to the Ministry of Health, this option will be available until the end of 2025. The City of Vienna, the Federal Youth Council (BJV), the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) and the Austrian Students' Union (ÖH) have jointly called for vaccination on this occasion. Until now, the HPV vaccination has been free of charge from the ninth to the 21st birthday. Last week, the federal government, the provinces and the social insurance institutions finalized the extension to the 30th birthday announced by Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens).
If the first HPV vaccination is carried out before the 30th birthday, then all subsequent vaccinations are also free of charge, even if they take place after the 30th birthday, the City of Vienna announced. The free HPV vaccination for everyone with a residential address in Vienna can already be booked online at www.impfservice.wien or by calling the health hotline 1450.
When the vaccination provides the best protection
HPV is the abbreviation for human papilloma viruses. This is a larger group of viruses that can lead to inflammation and skin changes in the genital area, for example genital warts. The viruses can also cause malignant diseases, especially cervical cancer and, in women and men, other types of cancer in the genital area and in the mouth and throat. Vaccination is therefore important for both girls and boys. It provides the best protection if it is administered before the first sexual contact.
