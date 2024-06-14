HPV vaccination will be free until the 30th birthday

When the vaccination provides the best protection

HPV is the abbreviation for human papilloma viruses. This is a larger group of viruses that can lead to inflammation and skin changes in the genital area, for example genital warts. The viruses can also cause malignant diseases, especially cervical cancer and, in women and men, other types of cancer in the genital area and in the mouth and throat. Vaccination is therefore important for both girls and boys. It provides the best protection if it is administered before the first sexual contact.