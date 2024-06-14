Teen drove car illegally and threatened pedestrians

Teen suddenly pulled out a knife

The teenager was on the road in Kopalgasse at around 2.30 a.m. and apparently displayed quite reckless driving behavior: An argument broke out between him and the passer-by after the 37-year-old "had to jump to the side when trying to cross the safety path", said police spokeswoman Barbara Gass. "In the course of the initially verbal altercation, the 15-year-old is said to have threatened the pedestrian with a knife. The 37-year-old then fled and called the police."