Saved by jumping
Teen drove car illegally and threatened pedestrians
A 15-year-old is said to have endangered a pedestrian on a safety path in Vienna-Simmering with a borrowed car on Friday night. In the ensuing argument, the teenager threatened the 37-year-old, who had apparently had to jump to save himself, with a knife.
In addition to charges under the Criminal Code, the 15-year-old now faces administrative charges, including driving without a license and driving under the influence.
Teen suddenly pulled out a knife
The teenager was on the road in Kopalgasse at around 2.30 a.m. and apparently displayed quite reckless driving behavior: An argument broke out between him and the passer-by after the 37-year-old "had to jump to the side when trying to cross the safety path", said police spokeswoman Barbara Gass. "In the course of the initially verbal altercation, the 15-year-old is said to have threatened the pedestrian with a knife. The 37-year-old then fled and called the police."
Car belonged to 21-year-old friend
The suspect was quickly identified with the help of the license plate number. "It turned out that the 15-year-old was driving his 21-year-old friend's car. The license plates that were attached to the vehicle were reported stolen. According to current findings, the 15-year-old is said to have stolen them beforehand," said the spokeswoman.
A knife, a stolen ATM card and a small amount of narcotics, presumably cannabis, were also seized from the teenager. He was provisionally arrested and subsequently released.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.