Funeral service in Vienna
Former Chancellor Bierlein to be buried today
Austria is bidding farewell today to former Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein, who died on June 3. The funeral service for the first female Federal Chancellor and first President of the Constitutional Court begins in St. Stephen's Cathedral and ends at Vienna's Central Cemetery.
The coffin was liturgically brought into the cathedral at 6.45 am and laid out there. The public was able to bid farewell until 10 am. Hundreds of people took the opportunity to sign the condolence books.
The line next to the coffin, which was draped in an Austrian flag, was made up of an equal number of representatives from civil society and state organizations that shaped Bierlein's life: the grammar school in Kundmanngasse, the law school at the University of Vienna, the Constitutional Court, the Federal Chancellery, the Bundestheater Holding and the women's initiative LEA - Let's Empower Austria, as well as the Austrian Armed Forces and the police.
The requiem for Bierlein, who died unexpectedly eleven days ago, will begin at 11 a.m. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn Requiem will preside. Bierlein will then be buried at Vienna's Central Cemetery.
Head of state at the funeral service
The funeral services will be attended by the entire head of state, with speeches planned by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), among others.
Bierlein's successor as President of the Constitutional Court, Christoph Grabenwarter, will also speak. Those who are unable to attend will be able to follow the service live on ORF2. The Requiem will be accompanied by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
Grave of honor at the Vienna Central Cemetery
The funeral procession and burial in a grave of honor at Vienna's Central Cemetery will begin at 2.45 pm. The funeral service there will be led by the former Chancellor's spiritual advisor, the parish priest of Ober St. Veit, Father Stefan Reuffurth.
