Violet baby boom! Subscription for unborn grandchild

Partner in search of a coach

The squad is taking shape at cooperative club Stripfing, but a coach is still missing. Florian Hart, most recently interim coach, canceled because he has an offer from the Red Bull Academy. Austria has a say in the search for a successor. If the Viennese are prepared to pay Stripfing's coach, as they did with Christian Wegleitner and Max Uhlig, they can also appoint him. Sporting director Jürgen Werner is said to be campaigning for ex-Vienna coach Alex Zellhofer, while parts of the Stripfinger club management are longing for a comeback from Hans Kleer. Training starts on Wednesday ...