Austria beckons record
Violet baby boom! Subscription for unborn grandchild
Violet baby boom: A grandfather got a season ticket for his unborn grandchild. The number of young fans at Wiener Austria has increased sixfold since 2019.
It's the most stressful time of the year for the staff in charge at the Austria fan store in the Generali-Arena. A good sign for Violett. Because the daily rush of fans for season tickets and memberships is currently continuing in Vienna-Favoriten. After the turn of existing season ticket holders and members, free sales will now start on Monday (12 noon). In line with the slogan "The cheapest Austria season ticket ever", the prices for most seats in the south and north have been reduced by 60 euros.
It is quite possible that Austria will start the new season with a record number of 8,500 season ticket holders - despite the mixed sporting times. One violet grandfather even bought a season ticket and membership for his unborn grandchild - not really possible, but with so much enthusiasm, Austria turned a blind eye. This is indicative of the Austria lifestyle, which is currently particularly popular with kids and young people. The number of season tickets for young people has increased six-fold since 2019.
Partner in search of a coach
The squad is taking shape at cooperative club Stripfing, but a coach is still missing. Florian Hart, most recently interim coach, canceled because he has an offer from the Red Bull Academy. Austria has a say in the search for a successor. If the Viennese are prepared to pay Stripfing's coach, as they did with Christian Wegleitner and Max Uhlig, they can also appoint him. Sporting director Jürgen Werner is said to be campaigning for ex-Vienna coach Alex Zellhofer, while parts of the Stripfinger club management are longing for a comeback from Hans Kleer. Training starts on Wednesday ...
