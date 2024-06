A Linz police patrol was alerted via an emergency call at around 9.20 a.m. on Thursday that an unknown man was lying on the floor in front of a cellar compartment and sleeping. When the police officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Iranian national lying on the floor.



Burglary loot in his rucksack

The officers found a laptop, a tablet and accessories in his rucksack. After a brief investigation, the items were traced to a company. A burglary was subsequently discovered at the company.



Very aggressive

The uncooperative and very aggressive Iranian was taken to the police station and, after consultation with the public prosecutor's office, taken to prison.