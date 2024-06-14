Airpower: Top pilot on approach

The Airpower 2024 program will not be officially presented until Friday morning, but details have already leaked out on various internet forums and in the calendars of various art squadrons. And they will make aviation fans' hearts beat faster, especially those of military pilots. As the "Krone" has learned, a US F-35A will be putting on a show in Styrian airspace for the first time in Austria. The well-known pilot Melanie "Mach" Kluesner will take her place in the cockpit.