Show at the beginning of September
Airpower: Top pilot on approach
On September 6 and 7, the airspace above Zeltweg (Styria) will once again be bustling with activity. This year, the US Air Force will be among those doing the honors. With a woman in the cockpit!
The Airpower 2024 program will not be officially presented until Friday morning, but details have already leaked out on various internet forums and in the calendars of various art squadrons. And they will make aviation fans' hearts beat faster, especially those of military pilots. As the "Krone" has learned, a US F-35A will be putting on a show in Styrian airspace for the first time in Austria. The well-known pilot Melanie "Mach" Kluesner will take her place in the cockpit.
Hundreds of thousands of visitors expected
The Austrian Armed Forces will also have an impressive line-up. A total of 40 national defense aircraft - such as the newly acquired C-390 transport aircraft (a demonstration aircraft from Belgium) and the AW-169 "Lion" multi-purpose helicopter - will be on display at Europe's largest air show. The sky artists of the "Flying Bulls", who have always been an integral part of Airpower, will also be flying in with a large contingent.
Pilots from 20 nations will be taking part in the spectacle, which is once again expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
