Police checks
After the floods come the looters
Excitement in southern Burgenland: the district authority of Oberwart has had to ban people from entering Unterschützen until further notice due to looting. The police are on alert and are now checking the entrances to the village to protect the population.
The scenes taking place in southern Burgenland these days are unimaginable. While the people affected by the floods have been clearing their homes of mud for days with the help of thousands of volunteers and the army, looters have discovered the flood areas for themselves. Unterschützen is particularly affected.
Alarm raised after reports from the population
After the head of the village, Hans Unger, raised the alarm following numerous reports from the local population, the district administration took action as the security authority and issued a ban on entering the area. This means that only local residents, emergency services, the fire department and the army as well as people with express permission from the authorities are allowed to enter the site until further notice, explains District Governor Peter Bubik.
Personally, he is "stunned" by the fact: "People are digging through the residents' belongings, which are stored in piles of bulky waste in front of the houses throughout the village after the storm," says Bubik. For local chief Unger, it is frightening that the looters do not shy away from entering the houses, some of which are unlocked during the days of the big clean-up.
The approach of the looters is similar to that of "garbage tourists". Most of them come from neighboring countries, it is said. The ordinance is primarily intended to ensure the safety of residents and their property. It also gives them the legal means to report the looting to the police, explains the district governor. The ban on entering and looting is also enforced by the police, who increase their patrols.
Disaster fund increased to 150,000 euros
Meanwhile, the state has adopted special guidelines for disaster relief. In addition to on-site damage documentation, these include an increase in the disaster fund to a maximum of 150,000 euros for private individuals and 75,000 euros for companies and agricultural businesses. A new hardship regulation grants low-income earners exemptions from the deductible. If there is insurance, this will be deducted from the amount of damage.
Injured parties do not have to make any advance payments - the amount of damage is paid by the state. "This ensures that those affected actually benefit and receive effective financial support," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
