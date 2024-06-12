Medvedev sees the whole of Ukraine as Russia

How far does Russia want to subjugate Ukraine?

In more than two years of war, there have been inconsistent official or propagandistic answers from Moscow as to how far Russia wants to subjugate Ukraine. One declared goal is that Russia wants to completely conquer the four Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which it has declared annexed. Further considerations were given to Kharkiv in the east and to the south with the port city of Odessa, and finally also to the capital Kiev. In April, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that at most the future of western Ukraine around Lviv was open.