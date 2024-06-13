Vorteilswelt
From keys to passports

What gets lost at the Nova Rock Festival

13.06.2024 12:00

Passports, car keys, cell phones - all sorts of things accumulate in the lost and found office. Items can still be collected from the Info Point during the festival - after that, the municipality helps.

Nova Rock is a treasure trove. Every year, a huge number of important personal items are lost in the hustle and bustle of the festival. The municipality of Nickelsdorf would like to point out that found items can be handed in or collected at the "Lost & Found" info point directly on the event site as long as Nova Rock is going on.

Lost items at the municipal office
From Monday, lost items will be available at the local municipal office. If you require further information, please send an e-mail to gemeinde@nickelsdorf.at or call.

Wallets handed in
"Every year, many purses and other items are handed in to us. In these cases, however, there is usually evidence of the owner. If it is possible and we can find the home address, we opt for the easiest way and send the found items back to the owners in a straightforward manner as a service to the festival community," explains Mayor Gerhard Zapfl.

+1
Fotos

Clearing up losses straight away
Of course, he prefers it if it doesn't come to the point where lost items end up in the office. "It's best if the loss can be cleared up during the festival," says Zapfl.

In 2023, more than 50 cell phones from Nova Rock visitors alone were found in the municipality. Even ignition keys, bandages and sunglasses were among them. "In most cases, however, the items were returned to their owners," says the mayor happily.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

