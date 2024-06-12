"Greed of the owners"
Workers’ hostel in flames: Dozens dead
Dozens of people have died in a building fire in a densely populated area in Kuwait. The fire occurred in an area mainly inhabited by foreign workers, as the Kuwaiti Ministry of the Interior announced on Wednesday.
The fire broke out in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait. The death toll currently stands at 53, according to the editor-in-chief of "TV9 Network" on X. The number of injured is currently 40.
The journalist also posted a video of the fire.
Owner arrested
According to the civil defense, the cause of the fire is still unclear. Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd al-Jussef said during a visit to the scene of the fire that the owner had been provisionally arrested. Investigations are underway into possible negligence.
The minister accused the property owners of violations and greed and explained that these factors had contributed to the dramatic incident.
Unfortunately, it is the greed of property owners that leads to these incidents.
Kuwaits stellvertretender Premierminister Scheich Fahd Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah
The fire was reported to authorities at 6 a.m. local time, Maj. Gen. Eid Rashed Hamad said.
Residents are suffocated
"The building where the fire broke out was used as workers' accommodation and there were many workers there," a senior police official told state television. "Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths because they inhaled the smoke from the fire."
Police had always warned against cramming too many workers into residential accommodation, the official said. He did not give details of the type of employment or where the workers were from.
The fire has since been contained and authorities are investigating the cause, officials said.
