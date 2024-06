Criminal youth duo strike again in Graz

On May 27, they allegedly forced a 16-year-old to hand over cash at the McDonalds in Plüddemanngasse. After the victim handed over a small amount of money, the duo fled. However, the police quickly tracked down the criminals. It came to light that after the robbery, the two had also committed a drug offense and attempted a burglary - they did not confess to any of the charges when questioned. The two are now back in Jakomini prison and will probably have a little longer to think about their actions this time.