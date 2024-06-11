Even the capercaillie can’t dampen anticipation!

But from today, the athletes will once again be able to tackle the pitfalls and difficulties on the trails in Mutters (the only European stop on the four-part tour). But not the downhillers: because a capercaillie gets in their way. However, the possible alternative course, the former one in Götzens, no longer meets international requirements.Premiere for the ladiesBut the ladies are literally stepping in with the slopestyle premiere, with world champions Goomes and Wiggberg. "I'd say the ladies are wavering between awe and anticipation." Just like Kathi Kuypers (wildcard in the field of eight): "It's extremely cool that we can finally be a part of this great event."