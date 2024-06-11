Crankworx in Innsbruck
Even the capercaillie can’t dampen anticipation!
"I always ate everything well . . ." Then OC boss Georg Spazier and his team can look forward to Crankworx Innsbruck with confidence! The world's top mountain bike acrobats are expected to attract around 20,000 fans to Mutters this weekend.
They'll be flying through the Tyrolean air again, racing across the meadows in Mutters - it's Crankworx time!
99.9 percent of the time, the eighth edition in the "birthplace" of Mutters will also be the last. Georg Spazier and Co. are losing their home due to hotel plans. "In 2025, we will take a creative break. And see what would be the best solution for later." Sölden and Ischgl are said to be available as alternatives, "but of course that would be a different Crankworx than before. There is almost no better location for it than Innsbruck and the surrounding area".
But from today, the athletes will once again be able to tackle the pitfalls and difficulties on the trails in Mutters (the only European stop on the four-part tour). But not the downhillers: because a capercaillie gets in their way. However, the possible alternative course, the former one in Götzens, no longer meets international requirements.Premiere for the ladiesBut the ladies are literally stepping in with the slopestyle premiere, with world champions Goomes and Wiggberg. "I'd say the ladies are wavering between awe and anticipation." Just like Kathi Kuypers (wildcard in the field of eight): "It's extremely cool that we can finally be a part of this great event."
In the men's competition, victory will probably go to Dawid Godziek: The Pole was allowed to put his first trophy in the display case, winning most recently in Cairns (Australia). But in Mutters, Godziek will be challenged by slopestyle sensation Emil Johansson, who dominated Innsbruck last year.
The entire world class will also be at the start in the Speed & Style, Pump Track and Dual competitions - something that was already apparent in the pre-sale. "15,000 fans are sure to come," Spazier projected yesterday, "but of course our dream would be to reach 20,000!"
However, the weather gods should also have mercy on the mountain bike acrobats. "In any case, I've always eaten everything," says Spazier, not wanting to leave anything to chance, "but it doesn't look too good for the training session." But that wouldn't be a problem (yet) - because it could also be squeezed in on Friday and Saturday. "We're spontaneous about that." Maybe even the weather gods.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.