National Council elections will take place on September 29
It's fixed now: Austria will elect a new government on September 29. The turquoise-green coalition decided on the date on Tuesday.
Still under the impression of the results of the EU elections, in which the Freedom Party achieved a historic result of 25.36% last Sunday, the date for the National Council elections has now been set.
"Everyone wants a duel with Herbert Kickl"
The FPÖ had already shown itself to be combative on Tuesday. Everyone wants a duel with Herbert Kickl", said FPÖ General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz at a press conference in Vienna. But it had to be a duel "from start to finish", which also meant accepting the winner of the duel. "Whoever comes first will be the chancellor," Schnedlitz emphasized. Current polls show the Freedom Party in the lead.
There is also a need for "fairness" with regard to the President of the National Council, demanded FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker. According to Hafenecker, there are already "adventurous rumors" circulating that a FPÖ victory in the fall would prevent a Freedom Party National Council President. But here, too, we need to speak "plainly".
Kogler becomes Green top candidate
The other parties are also already true to the motto: "After the election is before the election." Next week on Saturday (June 22), the Greens will meet for the second time this year for a federal congress to finalize their lists for the September elections. Vice-Chancellor and federal spokesman Werner Kogler is to be chosen as the top candidate.
In the People's Party, the course has also already been set and the goal clearly formulated. "First place is not only within reach, we are not that far away," said General Secretary Christian Stocker on Monday. He sees good conditions for the National Council elections. "We have proven that we can and will fight."
