National Council elections will take place on September 29

"Everyone wants a duel with Herbert Kickl"

The FPÖ had already shown itself to be combative on Tuesday. Everyone wants a duel with Herbert Kickl", said FPÖ General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz at a press conference in Vienna. But it had to be a duel "from start to finish", which also meant accepting the winner of the duel. "Whoever comes first will be the chancellor," Schnedlitz emphasized. Current polls show the Freedom Party in the lead.