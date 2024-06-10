Clear words
“No talent”: Mourinho shoots against top nation
A few days before the start of the European Championship in Germany, Jose Mourinho, new coach of Fenerbahce, has also commented on the favorites for the upcoming tournament in his role as TV pundit. One top nation in particular is not coming off well.
"I'm convinced that practically everyone thinks like me. Portugal, England, France, followed by Germany and Spain. But Italy as European champions? I don't believe in that." The star coach immediately added his reasoning: "I don't think they (Italy, editor's note) have enough talent to win the tournament, they won the last European Championship, but I don't believe they can do it a second time."
Attack against former club
Once he got going, Mourinho also railed against his former club AS Roma. "In Rome they always said the opposite, but the club didn't play to win. I always want to win and not concede a single point, that's what motivates me. That wasn't the case at Roma."
Nevertheless, he won the Conference League title and reached the Europa League final with Roma in two and a half years.
