The bull called "Party Bus" had obviously had enough of being the hunted. On Saturday night, during the 84th Sisters Rodeo, he decided to jump over the ring's security fence and do a little hunting of his own. Eyewitnesses recorded the escape. In the recordings you can still hear the warning "A bull is outside", a little later visitors and participants can be seen fleeing from the onrushing animal. Some did not make it and were rammed by the bull or whirled through the air, as can also be seen in the video above.