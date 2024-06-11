Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cleaning up after the shock

Hailstorm: “Suddenly the world ended”

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 09:00

With incredible force, a hailstorm left a trail of devastation in the Tyrolean lowlands on Sunday evening. Drivers and homeowners experienced terrible moments. Now the big clean-up is underway.

comment0 Kommentare

The emergency services were confronted with crying children and shocked drivers when they were called to the Eibergstraße near Söll on Sunday evening. Hailstones the size of golf balls had smashed the windows of up to 30 vehicles. "Most of them were unable to continue their journey," said Söll fire department commander Anton Zott.

Destroyed car on the Eibergstraße. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
Destroyed car on the Eibergstraße.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)

The occupants were then treated at the fire station, some of them were picked up by relatives, others took the train home. A snow plow cleared the road.

Water and hail penetrated underground garages. (Bild: zoom.tirol)
Water and hail penetrated underground garages.
(Bild: zoom.tirol)

The municipality of Schwoich took the full brunt
Schwoich was one of the focal points of the storm front. "Suddenly the world came to an end. The event is reminiscent of the catastrophic hailstorm of 2009," said Deputy Fire Brigade Commander Martin Strasser, while the clean-up was still in full swing.

Roof tiles did not hold up at this house in Scheffau. (Bild: zoom.tirol)
Roof tiles did not hold up at this house in Scheffau.
(Bild: zoom.tirol)

The firefighters finished their night shift at around 4 a.m. and continued at 7 a.m. We are grateful for the help of our comrades from Bad Häring, Kufstein, Kirchbichl and Wörgl.

Roof tiles were smashed, basements were filled with a mixture of mud and hail up to half a meter high and many glass domes could not withstand the forces of nature.

Zitat Icon

We barely got out of the shed because the hail was 30 centimetres high in front of it

Martin Strasser, Vize-Feuewehrkommandant von Schwoich

"We barely made it out of the shed because the hail was 30 centimetres high," says Strasser. It was over in just ten minutes, but the total damage cannot yet be quantified. The storm then moved off in the direction of Scheffau, where there was also damage.

There was also enormous damage to the forest. (Bild: zoom.tirol)
There was also enormous damage to the forest.
(Bild: zoom.tirol)

The work was made more difficult by the fact that Tiwag was only able to restore power at 4 a.m. despite its best efforts. The forest and agriculture were also extremely affected. "Trees are often missing all their needles, it looks spooky."

No power until 4 a.m. on Monday
Schwoich mayor Peter Payr and many local residents had their hands full on Monday. "There are certainly several dozen buildings affected, companies are already working at full speed," he said.

A mudslide moved the main road near Zams. (Bild: ZOOM.TIROL)
A mudslide moved the main road near Zams.
(Bild: ZOOM.TIROL)

279 fire department operations at the weekend in Tyrol
As briefly reported, the Oberland was also affected on Sunday: At the Christophorus base in Zams, a 50-metre-wide mudslide displaced the main road. A hiking group (four adults, four children) was rescued by helicopter.

For the time being, there is no threat of an alarm from the Inn: a maximum of 5.03 meters at the Innsbruck gauge is well below a five-year flood. There were a total of 279 fire department operations at the weekend.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf