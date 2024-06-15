How time flies!
“Friends” star Courteney Cox celebrates her 60th birthday
Courteney Cox became world-famous as Monica Geller, a cook with an obsessive obsession for tidiness and cleaning - and there are certainly similarities between her and her role in the cult series "Friends", said Cox.
"I also notice everything and want things to look good, but I'm maybe not quite as obsessive about it. As long as there's enough food and it tastes good, I want people to have a good time and feel more relaxed than I do (...)."
Global breakthrough in the ensemble
Cox, who turned 60 on Saturday, played Monica Geller from 1994 to 2004. Monica Geller - the sitcom "Friends" helped her to her worldwide breakthrough as an actress and welded her firmly together with the ensemble around her - Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. When Perry died last year, his "Friends" team mourned together.
Aniston and Kudrow are still among Cox's closest friends today. "Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie and sticking together. Those friendships came at the most important time in my life and we went through so many things together. It taught me to be there for each other."
21 cousins and a visit from Prince Harry
Cox was born into a large family in 1964 in the US state of Alabama. "My whole family went to my grandmother's every Sunday at five o'clock - and I have 21 cousins." To this day, she invites friends and family to her home in Los Angeles every Sunday. Prince Harry was also there once with friends, he wrote in his book and confirmed Cox in an interview. "He's a very nice person."
After school, Cox moved to New York and tried her hand at modeling and acting. She soon landed roles in the music video for Bruce Springsteen's song "Dancing in the Dark", the feature films "Masters of the Universe" and "Ace Ventura - An Animal Detective" as well as the TV series "The Specialists on the Road" and "Family Ties" alongside Michael J. Fox.
The big breakthrough came with "Friends" - but even after that, Cox continued to do well in the business, although she has moved more into the horror genre and has just starred in the sixth part of "Scream". Cox, who was married to actor David Arquette from 1999 to 2013, has a daughter and has been dating musician Johnny McDaid since 2014, also sells a range of beauty and household products.
"I'm happier than I've ever been at the moment. There are a lot of things that are not so great about getting older, but there are also a lot of great things - I love my work, I'm trying harder, it's more important to me. I love directing. I love acting. I love producing. I feel like I've been doing it all long enough now to know what I'm doing, and then I can do it exceptionally well."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
