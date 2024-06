150,000 liters of Villach beer brewed for Kirchtag

Beer is not brewed in Carinthia

"Villach beer has accompanied the Kirchtag from the very beginning. We are delighted to uphold this tradition. 1500 hectoliters of beer are tapped at the festival. The beer for such festivals is not brewed in Graz, but in Villach, and we can guarantee that for the future too. We also support the event with equipment - from fridges and parasols to glasses. We have a total of twelve trucks, each of which is loaded four times, delivering and collecting everything," says Oliver Plieschnig, Regional Sales Director of Brau Union Austria, explaining the logistics behind the Kirchtag.