According to the Ministry of Defense, the Austrian Armed Forces are deployed in Styria and Burgenland to help with the clean-up and reconstruction work. In Styria, the army is providing support with a disaster relief platoon and the construction of a bridge in Feldbach. Reconnaissance is also taking place in the Hartberg-Füstenfeld area. In Burgenland, the operation was scouted in the late morning due to flooded polling stations. "The people in the affected areas can rest assured that our soldiers, together with the civilian emergency services, will do everything possible to help them as quickly as possible," explained Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP). The army is prepared to remain deployed for as long as necessary to deal with the consequences of the storm disaster.