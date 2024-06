Fighting machine is the “perfect brother” away from home

Alexander Prass finally catapulted himself into the limelight of the Austrian Bundesliga with his double victory at Sturm. The twelve-million-euro man, the most expensive Austrian player in Sturm's history to date, has long been more than just an option for several positions for ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick. However, Alex also plays his role as big brother just as well - as his brother Christopher Prass revealed to the "Krone".