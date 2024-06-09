Situation in the south of the province remains tense

It was like scenes from a movie that took place in the Oberwart district on Sunday night. Flash floods triggered by heavy rain turned entire villages into raging torrents. Wiesfleck and the districts of Schreibersdorf and Schönherrn, Unterschützen and Loipersdorf-Kitzladen were particularly affected. Local flooding also occurred in almost all municipalities along the Pinka. In Oberwart, Rotenturm and Siget in der Wart, a civil defense alert was issued in the early hours of the morning.