Flood alert
Situation in the south of the province remains tense
While the volunteer fire departments in the district of Oberwart are dealing with hundreds of emergency addresses following the severe storms, the army's assistance mission has also been underway since midday. The Jennersdorf district, especially Rudersdorf, is also preparing for the worst-case scenario.
It was like scenes from a movie that took place in the Oberwart district on Sunday night. Flash floods triggered by heavy rain turned entire villages into raging torrents. Wiesfleck and the districts of Schreibersdorf and Schönherrn, Unterschützen and Loipersdorf-Kitzladen were particularly affected. Local flooding also occurred in almost all municipalities along the Pinka. In Oberwart, Rotenturm and Siget in der Wart, a civil defense alert was issued in the early hours of the morning.
Damage amounting to millions
During the course of the day, the full extent of the devastating storm quickly became apparent: the damage runs into the millions, the clean-up work will take weeks and, above all, people are still afraid of new floods, as the weather forecasts do not promise any relief in the coming days.
3500 firefighters fight against masses of water and mud
According to the provincial fire brigade association, there have been hundreds of operations in the Oberwart district so far, involving more than 3,500 members, 322 vehicles and 182 fire departments. In addition, disaster relief units from the fire departments in central and northern Burgenland have now arrived in southern Burgenland to help on site.
120 soldiers of the Austrian Armed Forces deployed
Since midday, 120 soldiers from the Austrian Armed Forces have also been deployed in the Oberwart district. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil requested the assistance of the Austrian Armed Forces in a telephone conversation with Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner and was assured of this. In addition, all employees of the state's road construction offices were also ordered to return to their offices.
Rapid assistance from the state's disaster fund promised
"The state will ensure that the necessary financial resources are available from the state's disaster fund to provide the necessary support to people and communities affected by the damage," Doskozil emphasized. This financial aid - which includes damage not covered by insurance - must be processed quickly and as unbureaucratically as possible.
Evacuation of retirement home: Red Cross on alert
The water moved further south in the course of the day. In the district of Jennersdorf, 150 volunteer firefighters are also preparing for a possible flood. Among other things, sandbags are being filled. The situation is particularly tense in Rudersdorf, where the River Lahn is currently flooding.
Among other things, three wooden footbridges have already been washed away by the masses of water. The Red Cross is also on alert, with 28 paramedics and an emergency doctor on site. If the Lahn continues to rise, a retirement home will have to be evacuated as quickly as possible, they said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
