Next thunderstorm front

“Can only hope that areas will be spared”

Nachrichten
09.06.2024 16:14

After the devastating storms on Saturday evening, the sky gradually darkened again in some regions of the country during Sunday afternoon. New thunderstorms are threatening - even though some rivers are still flooding. "We can only hope that these areas will be spared, because any thunderstorm there would be one too many", fears Ubimet meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann.

The situation is still very tense after the severe storms in Styria. A total of five mudslides moved the Pyhrnautobahn (A9) near Übelbach, for example. This will remain closed until the end of next week. In Deutschfeistritz, Eggersdorf and in Nord-Andritz in Graz, a civil protection alert was triggered in the meantime.

One of the mudslides on the A9 (Bild: Asfinag)
One of the mudslides on the A9
(Bild: Asfinag)
State of emergency in Deutschfeistritz (Bild: Landeswarnzentrale)
State of emergency in Deutschfeistritz
(Bild: Landeswarnzentrale)
Flooding in Graz Andritz (Bild: Nils Bischof)
Flooding in Graz Andritz
(Bild: Nils Bischof)

In Burgenland, the district of Oberwart was the worst affected, with a state of emergency declared for the entire district. The Austrian Armed Forces are helping out in both provinces.

Large hail and tornadoes possible in the south-east
And while the clean-up work is running at full speed, the next thunderstorms are already looming in the country. According to Zimmermann, the main focus will be in the late afternoon and evening along the northern Alps and in the east of the country. In the south-east, particularly severe thunderstorms with locally very large hail and tornadoes are possible.

New week brings an end to the series of storms
According to forecasts, the weather situation will gradually calm down from Monday. Isolated thunderstorms are still possible from Carinthia to the eastern lowlands. They will be strongest in the south of Styria and in southern Burgenland.

In the days that follow, it will be much cooler, with temperatures barely rising above 20 degrees - meaning that the risk of thunderstorms is over. Warmer summer weather is only expected towards the end of the week.

Charlotte Sequard-Poyer
