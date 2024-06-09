Vorteilswelt
Open Air in Kitzbühel

Silbereisen crew defies mixed weather

Nachrichten
09.06.2024 18:00

The "Schlagerbooom Open Air" presented itself from two sides at the weekend in Kitzbühel - namely in glorious weather on Friday and in rainy weather on Saturday. Conclusion: Both shows were brilliant and captivated the audience in the tennis stadium and in front of the TV sets!

Michael Jürgens, producer of the "Feste Shows", which also includes the "Schlagerbooom", and presenter Florian Silbereisen traveled to the Gamsstadt with a large team. Due to the mixed weather forecast, they were prepared for all eventualities - and that was a good thing, as it turned out, but first things first.

"Krone" visit to the rehearsals
The "Krone" had the privilege of attending one of the many rehearsals in the tennis stadium on Friday afternoon. Rainhard Fendrich had just entered the stage and performed Austria's unofficial anthem: "I am from Austria". "It's amazing that I can be here. I've known Florian Silbereisen since he was 27 years old. He's a fine guy, an absolute all-rounder and an incredibly good musician," said Fendrich to the German entertainer.

On Saturday, the weather didn't hold out at first! Florian Silbereisen in a raincoat and wellies. Melissa Naschenweng completely soaked after her performance. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
On Saturday, the weather didn't hold out at first! Florian Silbereisen in a raincoat and wellies. Melissa Naschenweng completely soaked after her performance.
(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Despite the mixed weather, the fans were in a great mood on Saturday. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Beckmann)
Despite the mixed weather, the fans were in a great mood on Saturday.
(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Beckmann)
The light effects made for astonished eyes. (Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
The light effects made for astonished eyes.
(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

The Seer then used their time slot to rehearse their successful song "Wild's Wasser". They are currently on their farewell tour, ending in December after 28 years. "Our music fits in well with the 'Schlager boom', we have a generational audience - just like Schlager," band leader Alfred Jaklitsch told the "Krone" newspaper.

Loose style including slippers
German pop and rock singer Ben Zucker didn't miss the rehearsal either. He came out of the dressing room in a casual style complete with slippers. "There's always a great and positive atmosphere in this tennis stadium. I really appreciate that. Of course, it's best when the weather plays along. But when it rains, it can also have something special," emphasized Zucker, demonstrating his clairvoyant abilities.

Florian Silbereisen and singer Kerstin Ott in their stage outfits on Friday evening. The weather held out. (Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
Florian Silbereisen and singer Kerstin Ott in their stage outfits on Friday evening. The weather held out.
(Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
Austrian artist Chris Steger surrounded by dancers on Friday evening. (Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
Austrian artist Chris Steger surrounded by dancers on Friday evening.
(Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
Maite Kelly put the pedal to the metal. (Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
Maite Kelly put the pedal to the metal.
(Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
German pop queen Andrea Berg flew into the stadium on a light balloon. (Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
German pop queen Andrea Berg flew into the stadium on a light balloon.
(Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
Silbereisen with his idol Rainhard Fendrich. (Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
Silbereisen with his idol Rainhard Fendrich.
(Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
The lighting effects were brilliant. (Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
The lighting effects were brilliant.
(Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
Cabaret artist Monika Gruber has actually ended her stage career. She returned for the "Schlagerbooom Open Air" because she had promised to do so before her retirement. (Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)
Cabaret artist Monika Gruber has actually ended her stage career. She returned for the "Schlagerbooom Open Air" because she had promised to do so before her retirement.
(Bild: JürgensTV/Beckmann)

Compared to last year, the dress rehearsal on Friday evening was also sold and recorded this year. The weather played along, only shortly before the end it started to rain a little.

Pouring rain that wouldn't stop for a long time
The situation was completely different on Saturday evening - the actual live show: from the late afternoon onwards, it rained cats and dogs, liter after liter poured down from the sky - until around 9.30 pm. Nevertheless, the open air started in the stadium at 8.15 pm, but a live broadcast was simply out of the question due to the weather conditions. The decision was therefore made to broadcast the recorded show from Friday evening on ORF 2 and ARD.

Rainhard Fendrich and Florian Silbereisen at the rehearsal in the tennis stadium. (Bild: Jasmin Steiner)
Rainhard Fendrich and Florian Silbereisen at the rehearsal in the tennis stadium.
(Bild: Jasmin Steiner)
Singer Ben Zucker with "Krone" editor Jasmin Steiner. (Bild: Jasmin Steiner)
Singer Ben Zucker with "Krone" editor Jasmin Steiner.
(Bild: Jasmin Steiner)
The Seer also took time for the "Krone". (Bild: Jasmin Steiner)
The Seer also took time for the "Krone".
(Bild: Jasmin Steiner)

Andrea Berg flew into the stadium on a balloon full of lights
There was no difference in terms of content: all the artists performed all the planned songs in both shows, and the audience was also able to marvel at the many different and, above all, elaborately produced special effects in both shows. These included around 600 drones that displayed hearts, castles, fans and much more in bright colors high above the stadium; a light balloon on which pop queen Andrea Berg flew into the stadium; stage fireworks, flames, glitter rain, confetti and more.

Elegant suits and sneakers versus raincoats and rubber boots
The only difference was the weather. While the millions of viewers in front of their TV sets marveled at Florian Silbereisen in his chic pastel-colored suits with white sneakers and the artists and dancers in their fancy stage outfits, the presenter appeared relaxed and casual to the thousands of fans in the sold-out tennis stadium in an olive green raincoat and yellow rubber boots - both of which he had borrowed without further ado. Some musicians even entered the stage barefoot or swapped their high heels for sneakers due to the risk of slipping, while the dancers danced across the stage in rain ponchos.

Highest professionalism and quality
One thing is undisputed: no matter which show you saw, the circumstances had no influence whatsoever on the quality of the artists or the mood of the audience. It is also undisputed that what Jürgens, Silbereisen and the whole team achieved this weekend was of the highest professionalism and quality!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
