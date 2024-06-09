Silbereisen crew defies mixed weather

Elegant suits and sneakers versus raincoats and rubber boots

The only difference was the weather. While the millions of viewers in front of their TV sets marveled at Florian Silbereisen in his chic pastel-colored suits with white sneakers and the artists and dancers in their fancy stage outfits, the presenter appeared relaxed and casual to the thousands of fans in the sold-out tennis stadium in an olive green raincoat and yellow rubber boots - both of which he had borrowed without further ado. Some musicians even entered the stage barefoot or swapped their high heels for sneakers due to the risk of slipping, while the dancers danced across the stage in rain ponchos.