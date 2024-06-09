Lehar operetta in Graz
Confusing love skirmish of the colorful birds
The Graz University of the Arts is presenting Franz Lehar's operetta "The Merry Widow" at the Mumuth. Definitely worth seeing, because an amazing generation of young artists is growing up here.
The singing students at Graz University of the Arts have already proven their mastery of contemporary opera this academic year with Nina Šenk's "canvas"; Mozart is just as much their thing, as the successful performances of "Còsi fan tutte" prove.
Impressive performances
And even in the operetta category, the young singers know how to impress. Franz Léhar's masterpiece "The Merry Widow", which premiered at the Mumuth on Saturday, is in the best of hands with them. With impressive performances, Marija-Katarina Jukić as Hanna Glawari and Taku Hayasaka as Count Danilo, as well as all the others, made it clear that they not only have impressive voices, but also a love of acting, wit and even plenty of dancing talent. Right down to the smallest role, there was only the finest casting here.
Under the direction of Gerrit Prießnitz, the KUG orchestra once again demonstrated its versatility. From waltz melodies to jazzy interludes, the young musicians provided a fast-paced and unconventional sound space for the singers.
Questionable direction
All in all, a wonderful evening, which even the somewhat questionable direction by Andrea Schwalbach (why the action was moved to the realm of birds was not really clear) and the brightly colored set by Lukas Traxler (we have really had enough of toilets on stage by now) could not do much harm. Definitely worth seeing, because an amazing generation of young artists is growing up here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
