Confusing love skirmish of the colorful birds

Impressive performances

And even in the operetta category, the young singers know how to impress. Franz Léhar's masterpiece "The Merry Widow", which premiered at the Mumuth on Saturday, is in the best of hands with them. With impressive performances, Marija-Katarina Jukić as Hanna Glawari and Taku Hayasaka as Count Danilo, as well as all the others, made it clear that they not only have impressive voices, but also a love of acting, wit and even plenty of dancing talent. Right down to the smallest role, there was only the finest casting here.