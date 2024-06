Five-meter-long snake ate woman and her clothes

Incidents are becoming more frequent

Reticulated pythons mainly eat smaller animals and birds; they very rarely kill humans. However, there have been several deaths in Indonesia in recent years. Last year, villagers in Southeast Sulawesi killed an eight-metre-long python that had devoured a farmer. In 2018, a 54-year-old woman was found dead in the stomach of a seven-meter-long python in Southeast Sulawesi. In 2017, a man was devoured by a four-metre-long python on a palm oil plantation in West Sulawesi.