Celebrated with fine wines and excursions

Mother's Day's "head start" as a sales driver is melting away. Incidentally, daughters give their dads presents more often than sons. However, it's not just gifts that are at the top of the list, but time spent together with their loved ones: family outings and visits to restaurants.
In Austria, the second Sunday in June is all about fathers. Children and partners have been expressing their appreciation for paternal commitment since 1956. Spending time together is still at the top of the list of Father's Day activities. Family outings and visits to restaurants have always been part of the program.
Not much difference anymore
But Father's Day gifts are also no longer a rarity: "Around 50 percent of men give their dads presents on Father's Day, compared to around 55 percent of women," says Ernst Wiesinger, Chairman of the Trade Division at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce. "On average, around 45 to 50 euros are spent on Father's Day." In comparison: around 65 to 70 euros are spent on Mother's Day, and even the pandemic and inflation have not been able to shake these figures.
The most popular gifts
Flowers are more likely to be given to moms, while both are equally happy about sweets and chocolates. "Beers, fine wines and spirits are also popular gifts for fathers' special days," explains Wiesinger. "Clothing, sports equipment and tools are also good gifts." Vouchers are also still very popular. Retailers in Upper Austria expect sales of 27 to 30 million euros on Father's Day.
