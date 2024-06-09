Celebrated with fine wines and excursions

Not much difference anymore

But Father's Day gifts are also no longer a rarity: "Around 50 percent of men give their dads presents on Father's Day, compared to around 55 percent of women," says Ernst Wiesinger, Chairman of the Trade Division at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce. "On average, around 45 to 50 euros are spent on Father's Day." In comparison: around 65 to 70 euros are spent on Mother's Day, and even the pandemic and inflation have not been able to shake these figures.