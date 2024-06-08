Rising demand
No extension of the railroad line despite top rating
The extension of the Summerauerbahn from Linz to the Czech border has long been in the planning stage. Now it has been postponed again - although its transport policy effect is rated significantly better than other projects. Resistance to the postponement is now forming.
In just under two weeks, the eagerly awaited conference on ÖBB's "Target Network 2040" will take place in Vienna. The expansion plans for train routes, which have been roughly outlined for months, will be presented and discussed in detail. There is plenty to talk about. As reported, the expansion of the Summerauerbahn line from Linz to the Czech border has been put on the back burner.
Not comprehensible
"Completely incomprehensible", rumbles VP regional manager Florian Hiegelsberger after a detailed analysis of the 25 fixed conversion projects with an investment volume of 26 billion euros: "In a comparison of the transport policy effects, the Summerauerbahn comes off significantly better than others in the assessments of ÖBB and the Ministry."
Do not simply accept rejection
Specifically, he refers to the suitability as an alternative or detour route and the value for supra-regional accessibility and the connection to destinations outside of conurbations. "Upper Austria will therefore not be fobbed off with a 'no' from Vienna. We see great potential for the Summerauerbahn in local and long-distance transport," says the black regional managing director.
Increasing demand expected
It is also absurd that the Ministry of Transport and ÖBB emphasize the advantages of the Summerauerbahn in one breath, but then remove it from the construction program. Specifically, it says: "The new line will create an attractive and competitive long-distance connection between Linz and Prague." In addition, ÖBB literally expects a further "increase in demand" for freight transport.
FP also criticized
The Mühlviertel FP transport spokesman Peter Handlos also finds the abandonment of the Summerauerbahn incomprehensible. There is also criticism towards the VP: "She sits with the Greens on the government bench in Vienna. Why isn't it talking to its coalition partner about this important project?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.