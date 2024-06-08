Frustration in Kiev over Biden: That’s why Macron is stepping in

Should the Mirage delivery for Ukraine become a reality, this would be of great significance, Jeffrey Fischer, a retired US Air Force colonel, told krone.at. This would mean that Kiev would stop putting pressure on the USA to "simply procure F-16s", according to the military expert. There have already been several delays to the much-cited F-16 jets. Now Selenskyj has apparently had enough. A few days ago, he publicly criticized the fact that there were far too few training places for Ukrainian pilots.