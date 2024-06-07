Discussions about the construction of an electrolyzer in Zurndorf

Golf course was planned but rejected due to lack of water

He also gives the example of a golf course that was planned nearby years ago and rejected by the authorities due to a lack of water. Ulram: "In a dry area like here, it would be irresponsible to push ahead with such a project. We are therefore calling on Governor Hans Peter Doskozil to reconsider." The district administration has also issued a critical statement. "The question arises as to whether such a large water resource is available in Zurndorf at all," Ulram quotes from it. Another question: "If there is not enough water, who is allowed to use it? The farmers to produce food? Or the hydrogen plant to produce energy? Both are important."