Is there enough water?
Discussions about the construction of an electrolyzer in Zurndorf
A hydrogen power plant is planned in Zurndorf. The ÖVP has concerns.
If Burgenland Energie has its way, 9,000 tons of green hydrogen will be produced in Zurndorf every year from 2026. From 2031, it will be 40,000 tons per year. A hydrogen power plant is to be built near Friedrichshof for this purpose.
According to VP Club Chairman Markus Ulram, Member of Parliament Gerald Handig and Werner Falb-Meixner, the plant will require 2.2 million liters of water per day. However, Falb-Meixner believes that the area around Zurndorf is very dry. There are no wells here and the farmers do not irrigate. "Because it simply doesn't work," Falb-Meixner insists.
Golf course was planned but rejected due to lack of water
He also gives the example of a golf course that was planned nearby years ago and rejected by the authorities due to a lack of water. Ulram: "In a dry area like here, it would be irresponsible to push ahead with such a project. We are therefore calling on Governor Hans Peter Doskozil to reconsider." The district administration has also issued a critical statement. "The question arises as to whether such a large water resource is available in Zurndorf at all," Ulram quotes from it. Another question: "If there is not enough water, who is allowed to use it? The farmers to produce food? Or the hydrogen plant to produce energy? Both are important."
Burgenland Energie: There is no impact on the groundwater
Stephan Sharma, CEO of Burgenland Energie, however, emphasizes that the hydrogen project is planned in such a way that there will be no impact on the groundwater level or the lake. "This blockade by the ÖVP is intended to prevent Burgenland from becoming energy-independent and to hold the people of Burgenland hostage to Russian gas supplies." According to Sharma, the ÖVP's figures are not correct. "We need as much water here as a field well. There are around 6000 official field wells in the region. We believe that gas independence from Russia should be worth one of 6000 field wells," says Sharma.
SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst also had his say. The ÖVP's performance was revealing: "They are not committed to energy independence, but want to build golf courses instead," explained Fürst.
