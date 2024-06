Haselsteiner’s belief in the “René Gesamtkunstwerk”

Hans Peter Haselsteiner (80) has opened up a new front after the outbreak of the Signa disaster: in the art sector. Specifically: at the Vienna Künstlerhaus and its Künstlerhaus Besitz- und Betriebs GmbH (KBBG), in which the former Strabag boss holds 74 percent of the shares via his family foundation. The remaining 26 percent are owned by the Künstlerhaus Association.