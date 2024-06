“Prince Charming” Max and the Euro coronation

They were once feared in the Regionalliga Ost: Maximilian Entrup and Eldis Bajrami. "We once had an incredible season at Marchfeld," recalls the ex-St. Pölten professional Bajrami, who has well over a hundred Bundesliga games under his belt, looking back at his "goal twin". "We had a great bond on the pitch, he scored 18 goals or so and I set up 16 or 17 of them for him."