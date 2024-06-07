Vorteilswelt
"Royal wedding"

The mega-rich Duke of Westminster has married

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 14:07

Billionaire Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster and one of Britain's richest men, married his girlfriend Olivia Henson on Friday. British media are talking about the society wedding of the decade and the "most royal, non-royal wedding". Also present: heir to the throne Prince William, who is a close friend of the groom.

comment0 Kommentare

William even "worked" as an usher at Chester Cathedral, where the wedding ceremony took place, to support his pal.

Backless dress with long train
Olivia Henson, the new Duchess of Westminster, wore a backless gown designed by Emma Victoria Payne with a long train and a long veil that fluttered in the breeze as she walked into the church.

The bride wears the Grosvenors' Faberge Myrtle Leaf tiara. (Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
The bride wears the Grosvenors' Faberge Myrtle Leaf tiara.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
Here comes the bride: Olivia Henson on the arm of her father Rupert Henson on the way into the cathedral. (Bild: picturedesk.com/OLI SCARFF / AFP)
Here comes the bride: Olivia Henson on the arm of her father Rupert Henson on the way into the cathedral.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/OLI SCARFF / AFP)

Almost blown away by the wind
Photos show Henson's bridesmaid struggling with the veil. The veil and wedding dress were embroidered by hand with borders and floral motifs taken from Henson's great-great-grandmother's veil from 1880.

In her hair, the 31-year-old wore the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, which was made for Grosvenor brides in 1906.

The bridesmaid struggles to tame the veil blowing in the wind. (Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
The bridesmaid struggles to tame the veil blowing in the wind.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
Gone with the wind. (Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
Gone with the wind.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)

Flowers from their own gardens
The flowers, including roses and clematis, in the bridal bouquet were picked in the gardens of Easton Hall, the Grosvenors' ancestral home.

It was a beautiful selection of varied blooms that worked well together both visually and symbolically.

The flowers in the bridal bouquet came from the Grosvenor gardens. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Peter Byrne)
The flowers in the bridal bouquet came from the Grosvenor gardens.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Peter Byrne)

William unaccompanied
According to British media, Prince William quickly scurried through a side entrance to the cathedral in the north-west English city of Chester before the ceremony began to join the other "Ushers" and best men.

He attended his friend's wedding alone, as his wife Princess Kate is still taking it easy due to her cancer and is not attending any public appointments and is probably also avoiding large private events.

King Charles, who is also suffering from cancer and had attended the D-Day memorial service in Normandy with William the day before, was also not present at the ceremony. Charles is Hugh Grosvenor's godfather.

Prince William quickly joined the other ushers. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Peter Byrne / PA)
Prince William quickly joined the other ushers.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Peter Byrne / PA)

George at school
Prince George, who has long been a page boy and has attended weddings before, had to go to school on Friday. Hugh Grosvenor is the godfather of Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, and reportedly also of Prince Harry's son, Prince Archie.

However, Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, were also not among the guests. Harry is also said to be close friends with Hugh Grosvenor. According to PA, however, Harry and Meghan had mutually agreed with the bridal couple to stay away from the party. There had previously been rumors that they had been uninvited due to the dispute in the royal family.

Bride and groom kiss in front of the church after the ceremony. (Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
Bride and groom kiss in front of the church after the ceremony.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
Hugh Grosvenor on his way into the church (Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
Hugh Grosvenor on his way into the church
(Bild: APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF)

A man with blue blood and a fortune worth billions
Hugh Grosvenor is not only an influential businessman, but also a true aristocrat. According to The Times, he is one of the richest men in the UK. His fortune is estimated at around 10 billion pounds (the equivalent of almost twelve billion euros). He is ranked 14th among the wealthiest Britons.

Most of this comes from the family estate, the Grosvenor Estate, one of the largest private real estate empires in Europe.

Princess Eugenie wore an olive-colored pleated dress and a light-colored facinator. (Bild: picturedesk.com/OLI SCARFF / AFP)
Princess Eugenie wore an olive-colored pleated dress and a light-colored facinator.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/OLI SCARFF / AFP)
The wedding took place at Chester Cathedral. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Peter Byrne / PA)
The wedding took place at Chester Cathedral.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Peter Byrne / PA)
Onlookers lined the streets, just like at a Royal Wedding. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Onlookers lined the streets, just like at a Royal Wedding.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Connections to royalty and Russian nobility
Grosvenor's mother, Natalia Grosvenor (65), is said to have noble ancestors from Russia. Her family is said to be related to the Russian tsarist family and the famous writer Alexander Pushkin.

Natalia Grosvenor is also Prince William's godmother, which underlines the family's close connection to the British royal family.

Natalia Grosvenor (Bild: picturedesk.com/OLI SCARFF / AFP)
Natalia Grosvenor
(Bild: picturedesk.com/OLI SCARFF / AFP)
The mother and sisters of the groom (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
The mother and sisters of the groom
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Hugh Grosvenor's father, Gerald Grosvenor (1951-2016), was the 6th Duke of Westminster. He died of a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 64. At the age of just 25, Hugh inherited the title of 7th Duke of Westminster and has continued to run the family seat and numerous business activities ever since.

His engagement to his girlfriend Olivia, whom he has been dating for two years, was announced by his spokesman in April.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

