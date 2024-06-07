Risk of committing a crime
Boy (3) starved to death: pre-trial detention of parents extended
In the case of the three-year-old boy who died due to severe malnutrition in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein, the pre-trial detention of his parents (25 and 26) was extended on Friday at Innsbruck Regional Court. The grounds for detention are still the same as when the pre-trial detention was imposed.
The parents, who are urgently suspected of the crime, had to be detained due to the danger of committing the crime. This was based on the assumption that the couple had three other children. These were still in the care of the child and youth welfare services, said Social Affairs Councillor Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) to the APA news agency on the sidelines of a press conference on Thursday. The next detention review will take place in a month's time.
Parents are said to have starved the child to death
According to the authorities, the parents allegedly failed to provide the child with adequate food and fluids for "at least several weeks". It was also suspected that the parents failed to contact a doctor "despite the obvious deterioration in his state of health and his apparent weight loss", with the result that the boy ultimately died.
The father had initially not made any statements, while the mother had stated that the child had been ill in recent weeks and had had no appetite. A visit to the doctor had been planned soon.
Autopsy confirmed terrible suspicions
The boy was found lying dead in his bed at the end of May, whereupon the father informed the police. A post-mortem examination finally revealed that the three-year-old had starved to death. After the parents had been in hospital due to a mental health emergency, they were arrested. However, the siblings - all girls - aged one, three and six showed no signs of malnutrition. The family had also not previously been conspicuous to the authorities.
