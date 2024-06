Schwärzler misses out on a place in the final at the French Open

Joel Schwärzler missed his big goal at the French Open in his last year as a junior. The 18-year-old from Vorarlberg, who is currently regarded as the hottest red-white-red tennis stock, was beaten by Kaylan Bigun from the USA in the semi-finals of the Junior Grand Slam tournament in Paris on Friday. Schwärzler lost 6:2, 3:6 and 4:6 after 1:43 hours.