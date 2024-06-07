"Awkward moment"
D-Day breakdown: Brigitte Macron takes Camilla’s hand
At the commemorations in Normandy, Great Britain's Queen Camilla (76) and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron (71) also remembered the soldiers of the Second World War. The two laid flowers at a memorial on Thursday and paused for a moment. An unpleasant faux pas occurred.
Queen Camilla traveled to France together with King Charles (75) to commemorate D-Day. As part of her trip abroad, the British royal consort joined Brigitte Macron at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer to lay commemorative wreaths.
Apparently, the French First Lady wanted to create a very special moment there and take the Queen's hand in front of the cameras. Camilla's reaction speaks volumes.
Embarrassing faux pas on D-Day
A video shows Macron and King Charles' wife both walking to the memorial dressed completely in white. Queen Camilla quickly lays down her wreath, while France's First Lady turns the flower arrangement several times until she lays it down.
The 76-year-old waits calmly for Macron, but when she stands up, the British woman wants to take a few steps back. Brigitte Macron uses the moment to take her companion's hand - and makes a faux pas. Camilla does not return the gesture and looks visibly irritated at the hand. And so Emmanuel Macron's wife (46) has to withdraw her hand in embarrassment.
"Awkward moment" due to unrequited handshake
The women remain in front of the wreaths for a few seconds before Camilla hesitantly turns around. Did Brigitte Macron want to express a symbolic gesture or just briefly support Queen Camilla? Only the 71-year-old knows.
In any case, the handshake with the British royal consort was not prearranged. In any case, British tabloid media spoke of an "awkward moment".
The commemorations were meticulously planned. They commemorated the landing of Allied soldiers on June 6, 1944 - D-Day was seen as an important step towards the liberation of Europe from National Socialism.
