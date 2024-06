Cheers! These are the best wines in Styria

There are over 1800 wineries in Styria. It is therefore a huge honor to be named the best winery of the year. This year, the title went to the Weber winery in St. Stefan ob Stainz in western Styria. The Weber family produces Schilcher wine there and runs a popular Buschenschank tavern. The family can also celebrate a double victory in the wine competition: Their Gelber Muskateller and their Schilcher Klassik won awards.